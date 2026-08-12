UPR's Kerry Bringhurst's Retirement Party
UPR's Kerry Bringhurst's Retirement Party
Kerry Bringhurst and friends invite all in celebrating her retirement from Utah Public Radio! Aggie Ice Cream and a circus-themed night await.
When
Thursday, August 27, 2026 | 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Where
Thatcher-Young Mansion 35 W 100 S, Logan, UT 84321
Event Type
Thatcher-Young Mansion
Free
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 27 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Utah Public Radio
435-797-3138
emily.colby@usu.edu
Thatcher-Young Mansion
35 W 100 SLogan, Utah 84321
(435) 752-0026