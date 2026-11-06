URock: A Junior Geologist Curated Exhibit

URock, an opportunity for young rock enthusiasts (ages 5-18) to share their treasures with the community will be at the Brigham City Museum on Tuesday December 3rd between 4:00 and 6:00 p.m.

Calling All Junior Rock Collectors!

Do you have a rock that sparkles, has a weird shape, or a really cool color that you’d love to show off? We want to display your favorite rock in our special U Rock! Exhibit 2026!

This is an opportunity for young rock enthusiasts (ages 5-18) to share their treasures with the community. Simply bring one rock to the museum on Thursday, December 3rd, between 4 PM and 6 PM.

While you’re here, you’ll get to meet our very own Rock Expert, Ron Cefalo, who will help identify and catalogue your rock. Plus, enjoy fun crafts and activities while you wait for your turn! And, the local Box Elder Rockhounding club will be here to show you some cool rocks!

Your rock will be proudly displayed in the U Rock! Exhibit from December 3rd through December 26th. After the exhibit closes, you can pick up your rock to add it back to your personal collection.

This is a FREE event with no submission fees!

If you have any questions, please don’t hesitate to call us at 435-226-1439 or email us at museum@bcutah.gov. We can’t wait to see your amazing rocks!