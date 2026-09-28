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USU Pixelated Mike Whiting Art

USU Pixelated Mike Whiting Art

"Pixelated" an exhibit of Mike Whiting Art have Pandora echols Harrison Museum of Art in Logan through June 5th 2027.

In Pixelated, Mike Whiting explores the relationships and impact of the virtual world on our daily lives with 10 sculptures installed across USU's Logan Campus. Whiting's sculptures represent the intersection of two distinct visual styles: 8-bit pixel graphics, which have enjoyed a recent resurgence in video games like Minecraft, and Minimalist sculpture. This takes place from September 3rd 2026 to June 5th 2027.

Utah State University
Free
12:00 PM - 11:59 PM, every day through Jun 05, 2027.

Event Supported By

Utah State University
usu.edu
Utah State University