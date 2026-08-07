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USU Southwest at Butch Cassidy Days

USU Southwest at Butch Cassidy Days

The public is invited to join USU Southwest at Butch Cassidy Days & the Piute County Fair. USU Southwest will be in the Junction Town Park with information about scholarships, admissions, and financial aid.

Stop by the Junction Town Park to visit our info booth! Learn about admissions, scholarships, and financial aid. USU representatives will be on hand to answer your questions and provide insights into what Utah State University offers to the residents of Piute County.

Free
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Fri, 7 Aug 2026