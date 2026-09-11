Utah Chamber Music Festival
Utah Chamber Music Festival
The Utah chamber music festival takes place Sunday, September 13th at 7:30 p.m. in the Russell/ Wanlass performance hall on the USU Logan campus.
The Utah Chamber Music Festival is a celebration of musical excellence, bringing together world-class classical musicians and rising stars. Set in intimate venues across Utah, the festival fosters deep connections between artists and audiences. Through timeless performances, masterclasses, and educational outreach, the festival enriches Utah’s cultural landscape while inspiring the next generation of musicians.
Event Contact
Name: Box Office
Phone: (435) 797-8022
Email: ticketscc@usu.edu
USU Russell/Wanlass Performance Hall
Free for USU students/faculty/staff, $20 general admission, $8 seniors
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Sun, 13 Sep 2026
USU Russell/Wanlass Performance Hall
USU Campus just west of Chase Fine Arts CenterLogan, Utah 84322
435-797-3204
music@usu.edu