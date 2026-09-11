The Utah chamber music festival takes place Sunday, September 13th at 7:30 p.m. in the Russell/ Wanlass performance hall on the USU Logan campus.

The Utah Chamber Music Festival is a celebration of musical excellence, bringing together world-class classical musicians and rising stars. Set in intimate venues across Utah, the festival fosters deep connections between artists and audiences. Through timeless performances, masterclasses, and educational outreach, the festival enriches Utah’s cultural landscape while inspiring the next generation of musicians.

Event Contact

Name: Box Office

Phone: (435) 797-8022

Email: ticketscc@usu.edu