Utah Santa Run - Ogden

On Hill Events presents the Utah Santa Run down in Ogden. This event is on November 28th at 4:30PM on 2250 Washington Blvd in Ogden.

The Ogden Santa Run 5K is the first and largest of the Utah Santa Runs. Held in Historic Downtown Ogden, this race runs just prior to the Ogden Holiday Light Parade and down Washington Blvd. Music is played over the entire course of the race.