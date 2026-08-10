Utah Shakespeare Festival: Hamlet

The Utah Shakespeare Festival presents Shakespeare's Hamlet playing on Tuesdays and Fridays at 8:00 p.m. through September 4th in the Engelstad Shakespeare Theater in Cedar City.

Prince Hamlet seeks truth—and vengeance. Haunted by his father’s death and disillusioned by a corrupt court, he struggles with doubt, and the weight of his own inaction. As he plots revenge against his uncle, now king, Hamlet spirals deeper into isolation and existential crisis. Written at the height of Shakespeare’s genius, Hamlet is a gripping exploration of conscience, power, and how the burdens of the past shape the future in Shakespeare’s most haunting and psychologically rich tragedy.