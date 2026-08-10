Utah Shakespeare Festival: Mary Shelly's Frankenstein
Utah Shakespeare Festival: Mary Shelly's Frankenstein
The Utah Shakespeare Festival presents Mary Shelly's Frankenstein playing on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays in August at the Anes Studio Theater in Cedar City. Showtimes are at 2:00 p.m.
Anes Studio Theatre
$55-$80
Every week through Aug 31, 2026.
Monday: 02:00 PM - 04:00 PM
Wednesday: 02:00 PM - 04:00 PM
Friday: 02:00 PM - 04:00 PM
Monday: 02:00 PM - 04:00 PM
Wednesday: 02:00 PM - 04:00 PM
Friday: 02:00 PM - 04:00 PM
Event Supported By
Utah Shakespeare Festival
800-PLAYTIX (752-9849)
Anes Studio Theatre
101-199 West University BlvdCedar City, Utah 84720
(435) 586-7700