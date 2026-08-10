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Utah Shakespeare Festival: Mary Shelly's Frankenstein

Utah Shakespeare Festival: Mary Shelly's Frankenstein

The Utah Shakespeare Festival presents Mary Shelly's Frankenstein playing on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays in August at the Anes Studio Theater in Cedar City. Showtimes are at 2:00 p.m.

Anes Studio Theatre
$55-$80
Every week through Aug 31, 2026.
Monday: 02:00 PM - 04:00 PM
Wednesday: 02:00 PM - 04:00 PM
Friday: 02:00 PM - 04:00 PM

Event Supported By

Utah Shakespeare Festival
800-PLAYTIX (752-9849)
https://www.bard.org/
Anes Studio Theatre
101-199 West University Blvd
Cedar City, Utah 84720
(435) 586-7700