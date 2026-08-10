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Utah Shakespeare Festival: Mary Shelly's Frankenstein

Utah Shakespeare Festival: Mary Shelly's Frankenstein

The Utah Shakespeare Festival presents Mary Shelly's Frankenstein playing on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays in September and October at the Anes Studio Theatre in Cedar City. Showtimes are at 8:00 p.m. with 2:00 p.m. matinees on Fridays.

Anes Studio Theatre
$55-$80
Every week through Oct 03, 2026.
Tuesday: 08:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Wednesday: 08:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Friday: 02:00 PM - 04:00 PM
Saturday: 08:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Event Supported By

Utah Shakespeare Festival
800-PLAYTIX (752-9849)
https://www.bard.org/
Anes Studio Theatre
101-199 West University Blvd
Cedar City, Utah 84720
(435) 586-7700