Utah Shakespeare Festival: Mary Shelly's Frankenstein
Utah Shakespeare Festival: Mary Shelly's Frankenstein
The Utah Shakespeare Festival presents Mary Shelly's Frankenstein playing on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays in September and October at the Anes Studio Theatre in Cedar City. Showtimes are at 8:00 p.m. with 2:00 p.m. matinees on Fridays.
Anes Studio Theatre
$55-$80
Every week through Oct 03, 2026.
Tuesday: 08:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Wednesday: 08:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Friday: 02:00 PM - 04:00 PM
Saturday: 08:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Tuesday: 08:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Wednesday: 08:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Friday: 02:00 PM - 04:00 PM
Saturday: 08:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Event Supported By
Utah Shakespeare Festival
800-PLAYTIX (752-9849)
Anes Studio Theatre
101-199 West University BlvdCedar City, Utah 84720
(435) 586-7700