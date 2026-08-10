Utah Shakespeare Festival: See How They Run
Utah Shakespeare Festival: See How They Run
The Utah Shakespeare Festival presents "See How They Run" playing on Mondays at 2:00 p.m., Tuesdays at 8:00 p.m., Thursdays at 2:00 p.m., and Fridays at 8:00 p.m. in August and September in the Randall L. Jones Theatre in Cedar City.
See How They Run is a classic British farce, packed with mistaken identities, unexpected visitors, and nonstop chaos. Set in a quiet English vicarage during WWII, the play spirals into comedic mayhem as a soldier, a German POW, a Russian spy, and multiple clergymen, converge on the house. Written to boost morale during wartime, this fast-paced comedy delivers delightful confusion and wild fun for audiences of all ages.
Randall L. Jones Theatre
$55-$80
Every week through Sep 04, 2026.
Monday: 02:00 PM - 04:00 PM
Tuesday: 08:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Thursday: 02:00 PM - 04:00 PM
Friday: 08:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Monday: 02:00 PM - 04:00 PM
Tuesday: 08:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Thursday: 02:00 PM - 04:00 PM
Friday: 08:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Event Supported By
Utah Shakespeare Festival
800-PLAYTIX (752-9849)
Randall L. Jones Theatre
35 S. 300 WestCedar City, Utah 84720