Utah Shakespeare Festival: See How They Run

The Utah Shakespeare Festival presents "See How They Run" playing on Mondays at 2:00 p.m., Tuesdays at 8:00 p.m., Thursdays at 2:00 p.m., and Fridays at 8:00 p.m. in August and September in the Randall L. Jones Theatre in Cedar City.

See How They Run is a classic British farce, packed with mistaken identities, unexpected visitors, and nonstop chaos. Set in a quiet English vicarage during WWII, the play spirals into comedic mayhem as a soldier, a German POW, a Russian spy, and multiple clergymen, converge on the house. Written to boost morale during wartime, this fast-paced comedy delivers delightful confusion and wild fun for audiences of all ages.