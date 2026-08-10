Utah Shakespeare Festival: Something Rotten!

The Utah Shakespeare Festival presents "Something Rotten!" playing on Mondays and Thursdays at 8:00 p.m., and Wednesdays and Saturdays at 2:00 p.m in August, September, and October in the Randall L. Jones Theatre in Cedar City.

Something Rotten! is a hilarious, high-energy musical that reimagines Shakespeare’s world with a modern twist. Set in the Renaissance, it follows struggling playwrights Nick and Nigel Bottom, who try to outshine wildly popular William Shakespeare by creating the world’s first musical. Packed with show-stopping numbers, outrageous comedy, and clever nods to Broadway and the Bard, Something Rotten! is a joyful celebration of creativity, ambition, and the absurdity of the theatre world.