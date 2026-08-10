Utah Shakespeare Festival: Troilus and Cressida
Utah Shakespeare Festival: Troilus and Cressida
The Utah Shakespeare Festival presents Shakespeare's Troilus and Cressida playing on Mondays and Thurdays at 8:00 p.m. through September 3rd in the Engelstad Shakespeare Theater in Cedar City.
Discover the rarely-performed Troilus and Cressida, Shakespeare’s daring tale of love and betrayal amid the chaos of the Trojan War. Troilus, a noble Trojan prince, falls deeply for the bewitching Cressida. Their passionate romance is tested when Cressida is traded to the Greek camp and forced into a relationship with another man. As war rages and loyalties shift, their love unravels. Darkly witty and emotionally charged, this play reveals the tragic cost of power, passion, and survival.
Engelstad Shakespeare Theatre
$20- $84
Every week through Sep 03, 2026.
Monday: 08:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Thursday: 08:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Monday: 08:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Thursday: 08:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Event Supported By
Utah Shakespeare Festival
800-PLAYTIX (752-9849)
Engelstad Shakespeare Theatre
200 Shakespeare LaneCedar City, Utah 84720
(435) 586-7880