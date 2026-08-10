Utah Shakespeare Festival: Troilus and Cressida

The Utah Shakespeare Festival presents Shakespeare's Troilus and Cressida playing on Mondays and Thurdays at 8:00 p.m. through September 3rd in the Engelstad Shakespeare Theater in Cedar City.

Discover the rarely-performed Troilus and Cressida, Shakespeare’s daring tale of love and betrayal amid the chaos of the Trojan War. Troilus, a noble Trojan prince, falls deeply for the bewitching Cressida. Their passionate romance is tested when Cressida is traded to the Greek camp and forced into a relationship with another man. As war rages and loyalties shift, their love unravels. Darkly witty and emotionally charged, this play reveals the tragic cost of power, passion, and survival.