Utah Shakespeare Festival: Twelfth Night

The Utah Shakespeare Festival presents Shakespeare's Twelfth Night playing on Wednesdays and Saturdays at 8:00 p.m. through September 5th in the Engelstad Shakespeare Theater in Cedar City.

In Twelfth Night, love is anything but simple. Duke Orsino pines for Olivia, who falls for Cesario—unaware that “he” is actually Viola in disguise, and Viola secretly loves Orsino. Malvolio dreams of romance and status, and Sir Toby, Sir Andrew, and Maria stir up mischief and revelry. Full of mistaken identities, unrequited affections, and witty banter, this beloved comedy proves that love often finds us when—and where—we least expect it.