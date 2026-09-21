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Utah State University Kaysville Scarecrow Walk

Utah State University Kaysville Scarecrow Walk

The Kaysville scarecrow walk is September 26th through October 4th.

The Scarecrow Walk is going to kick off fall with a fun, family-friendly stroll through the USU Botanical Center! Each year, they partner with local businesses, organizations, and individuals to bring you a display of scarecrows hidden along their scenic paths. Visitors can witness the vibrant autumn colors in the Varga Arboretum and celebrate the harvest season in their demonstration gardens. Scarecrow Walk starts Saturday morning with the 3rd Annual Scarecrow 5K, hosted by the Farmington Rotary Club, at 9 AM. The official festivities, and scarecrow voting, begin at 10 AM! From September 26th to October 4th, this takes place at 80 E 725 S Kaysville at USU Botanical Center.

USU Botanical Center
Free
07:00 AM - 08:00 PM, every day through Oct 04, 2026.

Event Supported By

Utah State University Botanical Center
801-499-5370
alex.zesiger@usu.edu
https://extension.usu.edu/botanicalcenter
USU Botanical Center
875 S. 50 W.
Kaysville, Utah 84037
801-499-5370
davisheritagefest@usu.edu
www.davisheritagefestival.org