Utah State University Kaysville Scarecrow Walk

The Kaysville scarecrow walk is September 26th through October 4th.

The Scarecrow Walk is going to kick off fall with a fun, family-friendly stroll through the USU Botanical Center! Each year, they partner with local businesses, organizations, and individuals to bring you a display of scarecrows hidden along their scenic paths. Visitors can witness the vibrant autumn colors in the Varga Arboretum and celebrate the harvest season in their demonstration gardens. Scarecrow Walk starts Saturday morning with the 3rd Annual Scarecrow 5K, hosted by the Farmington Rotary Club, at 9 AM. The official festivities, and scarecrow voting, begin at 10 AM! From September 26th to October 4th, this takes place at 80 E 725 S Kaysville at USU Botanical Center.