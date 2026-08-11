Utah Symphony in the Daines Concert Hall

The Utah Symphony will be holding a concert on Thursday September 17th at 8:00 p.m. in the Daines Concert Hall.

Important Information

The Caine School of the Arts is thrilled to present the Utah Symphony for a special one-night-only performance, bringing world-class artistry to Logan right here in the heart of our campus. Enjoy an unforgettable evening of breathtaking live music with this unique opportunity— free for all USU students, faculty, and staff ; $20 for the public

Don't miss this chance to experience the symphonic beauty of the Utah Symphony, exclusively brought to you by the Caine School of the Arts!

Age limit for the Utah Symphony is 8 and older