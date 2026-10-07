© 2026 Utah Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Utah Tech Special Needs Halloween Carnival - St. George

Utah Tech Special Needs Halloween Carnival - St. George

This annual event offers the southern Utah special needs community a safe place to celebrate Halloween! Hosted by the service branch of the Utah Tech Student Association, this carnival features games, crafts, treats, and karaoke. It runs from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Oct. 12 in Utah Tech University’s Gardner Student Center. Costumes are encouraged.

Utah Tech University Gardner Student Center
Free
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM, every day through Oct 12, 2026.

Event Supported By

Utah Tech University’s Gardner Student Center.
(435) 652-7500
https://utahtech.edu/
Utah Tech University Gardner Student Center
225 S 900 E
St. George, Utah 84770
(435) 652-7500
https://utahtech.edu/event-services/eventvenues/gardner-student-center/