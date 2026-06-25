The Utah Ukulele Festival is a free outdoor event which offers family-friendly musical and dance performances, fun workshops for all ages and abilities, an open mic competition with amazing prizes, creative vendors, and more on Saturday August 1st from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Willow Park in Logan

The Utah Ukulele Festival is a free outdoor event that places focus on the music of the ukulele and beautiful culture of the Polynesian Islands. UUF started in 2013 and ran for 7 consecutive years in Logan, Utah. The COVID-19 pandemic put an end to the festival, but this year, we are bringing it back!

The festival is held annually on the first Saturday of August from 10am – 8pm at Willow Park.