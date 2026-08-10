Voices and Votes in Vernal: Opening Reception
Voices and Votes in Vernal: Opening Reception
Utah Humanities will hold an opening reception for the exhibition "Voices and Votes" at the Museum of Uintah County on Saturday August 15th from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The reception includes opening remarks, live music, games, and guided tours.
Museum of Uintah County
Free
10:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 15 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Utah Humanities
801-359-9670
pyle@utahhumanities.org
Museum of Uintah County
155 E Main StVernal, Utah 84078
(435) 789-7399.
museum@uintah.utah.gov