Preservation Utah seeks volunteers for bringing neighborhood history to life during the Poplar Grove Historic Homes Tour, which will be on October 17th. Volunteers will be assigned a building and provided a short script to learn, and will receive a ticket to the event.

Volunteers will provide the historical and educational information from the script about various aspects of their assigned building to the public.

Each Spring and Fall we choose different neighborhoods to highlight the history and community that built them. The Homes Tour celebrates that history by highlighting a handful of homes and sharing their stories with the public.

Volunteer shifts are 2-2.5 hours long. 2 for a docent and 2.5 for a house manager. Everyone who volunteers will get a ticket to the event. Everyone who volunteers will get a ticket to the event.