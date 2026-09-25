Wait Until Dark at West Valley Arts

West Valley Arts presents the play. "Wait Until Dark" on Fridays and Saturdays in the month of October at 7:30 p.m. in the West Valley performing Arts Center.

A blind woman. A hidden secret. One apartment.

In 1944 Greenwich Village, Susan Hendrix finds herself caught in a web of deception that turns her home into a battleground. As danger closes in, Susan must outthink an unseen adversary in a gripping game of cat and mouse that culminates in total darkness.

Jeffrey Hatcher's acclaimed adaptation breathes new life into Frederick Knott's classic thriller, keeping audiences on the edge of their seats until the very end.