Walk 4 Hope: Suicide Prevention and Awareness Event

The Walk 4 Hope is on Saturday September 26th at 8:45 a.m. at Timpanogos Elementary School in Provo. The event is a day to come together as a group of survivors of suicide loss. It starts with continental breakfast and ends with a two mile walk.

The Walk 4 Hope is a day to come together as survivors of suicide loss, those struggling with their own mental health, those supporting those struggling, and anyone interested in learning more. This includes all of us! There is no shame is asking for help. Connection is prevention.

The whole event is free. We start with a continental breakfast, short progam with an inspirational speaker, booths with resources and opportunities to help others, a dove release, then a 2 mile walk together to show unity and awareness.