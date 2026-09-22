The International Rescue Committee (IRC) in Utah would like to invite the public to join the Warm Welcome Winter Clothing Drive through October 17th. Volunteer opportunities are available. Donations can be shipped or dropped off to the office in West Valley City.

By donating clean, new or like-new winter clothing, you are supporting newly arrived refugee families as they work hard to achieve self-sufficiency in their new home.

We will be accepting winter clothing donations such as

- Coats and jackets

- Winter boots

- Hats

- Waterproof gloves

Donations are accepted from September 1 through October 16. Items must be in new or like-new condition. We can accept all sizes, but our highest need for coats and jackets is adult sizes. We may also accept other items, like scarves, wool socks, and store gift cards.

You can order donations to ship directly to us, or sign up to drop them off at our office in West Valley City. Our staff members can offer you a tax-deductible donation receipt upon request.

You can also help out by volunteering during our distribution weekend! Volunteers are needed to sort and set up donations, help our clients shop for items, and clean up after the drive is over. Volunteer opportunities are available October 15, 16, and 17.

Thank you for supporting our Warm Welcome Winter Clothing Drive! For more information about the event or to sign up to donate or volunteer, visit rescue.org/warmwelcomeslc.