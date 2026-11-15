West Valley Performing Arts presents the musical Star of Wonder on weekends in December. Friday showings are at 7:30 and Saturday showings are at 3:00 p.m.

A favorite returns to the West Valley Performing Arts Center for the holiday season!

STAR OF WONDER is back this December, and we'd love for you to join us! This family-friendly musical takes us to the trenches of World War I and the remarkable Christmas Eve of 1914, when soldiers on opposing sides laid down their weapons and came together for a brief moment of peace.

But the story doesn't end there. Years later, one soldier is still haunted by the memories and scars of the war. Can the spirit of Christmas help him find the peace he's been searching for?

Featuring beautiful new arrangements of the Christmas carols we all know and love, Star of Wonder is a moving story of hope, forgiveness, and the possibility of finding light even in the darkest moments.

Make a night at the theater part of your holiday traditions this year!

STAR OF WONDER | December 4–19, 2026

Tickets available now at www.wvcarts.org