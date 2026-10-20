Wildlife Photography: a How-To by Barry Parsons

The public is invited to visit the Brigham City Museum for a presentation on wildlife photography by Barry Parsons on Saturday, November 14th at 11:00am.

This presentation is free and open to the public. RSVP is not required, but is encouraged. RSVP below!

Barry Parsons was born in Brigham City. He received his Bachelors and Master Degree in Photography from Utah State University and taught at Brigham City USU extension for over 10 years. He is an award winning photographer with over 40 years of experience with photographs in many permanent collections. What he loves about photography besides all the beautiful images he creates is sharing his passion with others.