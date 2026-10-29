Win a Taylor Swift-Signed Guitar | Rape Recovery Center Holiday Giving Sweepstakes
Win a Taylor Swift-Signed Guitar | Rape Recovery Center Holiday Giving Sweepstakes
The Public can Enter for a chance to win a guitar signed by Taylor Swift while supporting the Rape Recovery Center! Proceeds help fund essential services for survivors of sexual violence in Salt Lake and Tooele Counties, including crisis intervention, advocacy, and therapeutic care. Enter today for a chance to win this once-in-a-lifetime prize and make a difference in our community!
Online
0-750
09:00 AM - 09:00 PM, every day through Dec 17, 2026.
Event Supported By
Rape Recovery Center
(801) 467 - 7282
m.garcia@raperecoverycenter.org
Artist Group Info
s.james@raperecoverycenter.org
Online