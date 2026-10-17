The Parker Theater in Salt Lake presents The Woman in Black October 23rd through 31st to 7:30 p.m.

Step into a world where fear lurks in the shadows and every whisper carries a warning. The Woman in Black is a deep in suspense, weaving together mystery, psychological terror, and the power of storytelling to create one of the most celebrated ghost stories ever staged.

As one man's haunting past unfolds before your eyes, the line between performance and reality begins to blur, drawing audiences into an unforgettable theatrical experience filled with chilling twists and mounting tension. Atmospheric, inventive, and deeply unsettling, The Woman in Black proves that sometimes the most terrifying things are left to the imagination.

Perfect for audiences who love classic ghost stories, edge-of-your-seat suspense, and live theatre, this spine-tingling production will stay with you long after the curtain falls.