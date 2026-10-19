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Wreath Making Workshop

Wreath Making Workshop

The public is invited to make holiday wreaths with Stokes Nature Center and Bramble & Sage, Thursday Dec 3rd at 6:00 p.m. at Stokes Nature Center. Materials are included in the cost.

Please reach out if you are needing to drive the trail to get to the nature center-we are happy to accommodate!

Stokes Nature Center
$50
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 3 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Stokes Nature Center
435-755-3239
nature@logannature.org
https://logannature.org

Artist Group Info

Bramble & Sage
https://www.brambleandsage.com/
Stokes Nature Center
logannature.org