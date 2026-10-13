Zora Murff & Rana Young Exhibition
Zora Murff & Rana Young Exhibition
USU Art & Design presents Zora Murff & Rana Young Exhibition. This runs Oct. 7–Nov. 7 in the ReadyMade Gallery (28 W. Center St, Logan). The gallery is open Wednesday through Saturday from 12 P.M.–7 P.M.
ReadyMade Gallery
Free
Every week through Nov 07, 2026.
Wednesday: 12:00 PM - 07:00 PM
Thursday: 12:00 PM - 07:00 PM
Friday: 12:00 PM - 07:00 PM
Saturday: 12:00 PM - 07:00 PM
Wednesday: 12:00 PM - 07:00 PM
Thursday: 12:00 PM - 07:00 PM
Friday: 12:00 PM - 07:00 PM
Saturday: 12:00 PM - 07:00 PM
Event Supported By
USU Department of Art and Design
(435) 797-3460
ReadyMade Gallery
28 W. Center StLogan, Utah 84321