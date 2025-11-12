Environmentalists urge judge to keep Great Salt Lake lawsuit alive

A coalition of environmental groups have asked a judge to keep a lawsuit over the future of the Great Salt Lake alive.

In a new court filing on Monday, attorneys for Utah Physicians for Healthy Environment, Utah Rivers Council, American Bird Conservancy, Center for Biological Diversity and Sierra Club asked 3rd District Court Judge Laura Scott to once again reject the state's efforts to dismiss the litigation.

"In denying multiple motions to dismiss (twelve in total), this Court recognized the fundamental principle that 'courts play an essential role in declaring and enforcing the public trust,'" attorney Heidi McIntosh, with the firm Earthjustice, wrote."

Great Salt Lake is at its lowest water level on record and continues to shrink. Utah Public Radio has teamed up with more than a dozen Utah organizations for the Great Salt Lake Collaborative, a group that has come together to share multimedia stories and rigorous reports about the lake and ways to protect this critical body of water before it's too late.