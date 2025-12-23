A potential policy reversal threatens Southern Utah's Labyrinth Canyon

Labyrinth Canyon, one of Utah’s most remote and accessible stretches of the Green River, faces a major policy reversal that could reopen more than 100 miles of off-road vehicle routes.

“Labyrinth Canyon is a really incredible stretch of flat-water river where you’re sort of winding through these deep red rock canyons. It’s incredibly remote and wild. And something that is so unique about it is that it is flat water, and so it's very accessible for folks of all abilities and experience levels,” said Laura Peterson, a staff attorney with the Southern Utah Wilderness Alliance.

In 2022, she spoke to UPR about a proposed Bureau of Land Management travel management plan for the 300,000-acre region. In 2023, after much debate, the plan closed in what Peterson called a meaningful compromise.

Southern Utah Wilderness Alliance Dead Man Point in Labyrinth Canyon.

“It designated more than 800 miles of off-road vehicle routes in this relatively small area and closed about 300 miles of routes," Peterson said. "But most importantly, it closed routes that most impacted that Labyrinth Canyon corridor, most impacted wildlife habitat, most impacted sensitive side canyons, and really removed a significant number of redundant routes — routes that the agency determined were damaging, for instance, cultural sites or wildlife habitat or riparian areas."

However, in September, under the Trump administration, the BLM announced it would revisit that plan and consider reopening closed routes.

Southern Utah Wilderness Alliance

“I expect that within the next few months, we'll have a final decision from the Trump administration about what is going to happen with that travel plan,” Peterson said.

For now, the 2023 plan is still in effect on the ground. Peterson hopes any future changes will look to current successes for guidance.

“The BLM did a good job in 2023 of balancing access with conservation and protection. And I think that needs to be maintained moving forward,” she said.

For more information, check out Southern Utah Wilderness Alliance.