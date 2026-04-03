Here's what biologists want you to know about this wildlife disease

If you spend time outdoors in Utah, you may have heard of chronic wasting disease. Often called CWD by the biologists who work with it, it’s a 100% fatal disease impacting scores of wildlife in Utah.

Kenzia Manlove is an associate professor at Utah State University specializing in wildlife disease ecology.

“Most diseases are caused by bacteria, viruses, funguses, but CWD is caused by a protein," Manlove said. "The way that works is, you encounter this misfolded protein and it converts your proteins to become misfolded like it. And then all these misfolded proteins sort of gum up your central nervous system.”

Chronic wasting disease is a cryptic prion disease that can be spread between hosts in shockingly subtle ways. Manlove elucidates some of the pathways.

“Nose to nose contact or respiratory droplets or fecal-oral pathways," Manlove said. "It can also be spread through the environment, the big source of CWD risk in the environment is carcasses of animals who died from CWD.”

The disease has been present in Utah since 2002. And while it’s not new, it is spreading.

This year alone, state biologists tested around 2,000 animals. Eighty-three came back positive. Since detection began, 435 mule deer and 11 elk have tested positive across the state.

“We are seeing an increase in detections," said state veterinarian, Dr. Ginger Stout. "We're not finding it in that many new spots, but it is spreading within those infected areas that we know about.”

Those known infected areas include, the towns of Moab, Vernal, and Bountiful, as well as in the La Sal Mountains.

Stout describes the zombie-like symptoms of late stage chronic wasting disease.

“One thing that you'll see is lethargy, so they just look like they don't want to do anything, they'll sometimes have droopy ears," Stout said. "And then they won't want to move around very much, and then salivate a lot.”

If you come across a sick or dead deer, Stout strongly recommends reporting it.

“Call the Division of Wildlife," Stout said. "We'll come out and look at it and take the carcass away to get tested.”

If you see a dead deer along a highway, you do not need to call the Division of Wildlife, however there is an app you can download to report roadkill.

While many CWD hotspots are around towns like Moab and Bountiful, there is no evidence to suggest that residents should be worried about contracting CWD themselves.

“So far no one's been confirmed to get CWD," Stout said. "We haven't ruled out the potential.”

Manlove echoes her sentiment.

"The risk to humans appears to be very, very low," Manlove said.

While questions remain, biologists say simple steps — like reporting sick animals and testing harvested deer — can go a long way in helping manage the disease.