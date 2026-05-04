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Lower Basin states have proposed a short-term deal for the Colorado River

Utah Public Radio | By Duck Thurgood
Published May 4, 2026 at 5:17 PM MDT
Photo of a red, rocky landscape with desert brush in the foreground and the Colorado River curving through the background.
Reinhard Link
/
Flickr
A view of the Colorado River from Dead Horse Point in San Juan County, Utah on November 11, 2019.

The three Lower Basin states have offered a proposal to manage the struggling but essential Colorado River water supply.

California, Arizona, and Nevada have been at an impasse with the Upper Basin States — Utah, Colorado, New Mexico, and Wyoming — for about two years now, unable to decide who should take cuts and how deep those cuts should be.

This season's low snowpack and record heat also made water supply forecasts more dire.

A long-term deal is still not agreed on, but on Friday, Lower Basin states offered a short-term deal to prop up Lake Powell and Lake Mead so the river system doesn't collapse entirely.

That includes over a million acre-feet of water conservation contributions by the Lower Basin in 2027 and 2028.

The current agreements for the Colorado River expire in October. The federal government has threatened to step in if a deal is not made.
Tags
Environment UPRColorado RiverColorado River BasinWater SupplyWater Conservation
Duck Thurgood
Duck is a general reporter and weekend announcer at UPR, and is studying broadcast journalism and disability studies at USU. They grew up in northern Colorado before moving to Logan in 2018, so the Rocky Mountain life is all they know. Free time is generally spent with their dog, Monty, listening to podcasts, reading, or wishing they could be outside more.
See stories by Duck Thurgood