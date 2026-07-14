Some Utah mountain bike trails could get a boost from the federal government

Long-distance biking could soon become more accessible in the backcountry. The federal government is asking the public to identify trails that are over 80 miles long and in need of attention.

The U.S. Department of the Interior will eventually choose at least 10 existing trails and 10 potential ones at some stage of development for more resources. They must be mostly for mountain or gravel biking, though they can have some road connectors.

Contenders include Utah's Bonneville Shoreline Trail, the Wyoming Range National Recreation Trail, and Colorado's Ring the Peak, along with dozens more in the West.

"With that recognition comes signage, comes marketing, comes mapping and all of that, which sometimes it doesn't exist, sometimes it does exist at this point," said Todd Keller, director of government affairs at the International Mountain Bicycling Association.

In a coalition with the groups PeopleforBikes and Backpacking Roots, Keller's organization pushed for federal recognition of these trails in the 2025 Expanding Public Lands Outdoor Recreation Experiences, or EXPLORE Act.

The act didn't allocate any federal dollars for building or maintaining trails. Agencies will pay for signage and marketing out of their operating budgets.

Keller said it will be on the biking community to bring newer trails into existence, but he hopes the federal government could put aside more money down the line.

"By highlighting the trail, by getting potentially more users onto the trail, then it becomes a priority for the agencies to say, 'we have to get more money for this trail,'" Keller said.

He said the goal is to prevent these trails from falling into disrepair. It's also to make them more accessible to locals and spur economic development in small towns.

Keller said the biking coalition plans to nominate the list of Western trails below, in addition to many more across the country.

The public has until Aug. 3 to submit nominations on an online Bureau of Land Management tool. Keller said that'll help the feds and biking groups create a road — or trail map — moving forward.

Arizona

Arizona National Scenic Trail

Black Canyon National Recreation Trail

Highline National Recreation Trail

Verde Valley Circle Trail

Colorado

Carson Continental Divide Epic (CO/NM)

Colorado Trail

Grand Loop (CO/UT)

Kokopelli Trail (CO/UT)

Paradox Trail

Tabeguache Trail

Ring the Peak Trail

Tour de Poudre

Montana

Alpine #7

Nevada

Great Basin Trail

New Mexico

Carson Continental Divide Epic (CO/NM)

Monumental Loop

Utah

Bonneville Shoreline Trail

Grandview Trail

Grand Loop (CO/UT)

Great Western Trail (UT Section)

Kokopelli Trail (CO/UT)

White Rim

Wyoming

Wyoming Range National Recreation Trail

This story was produced by the Mountain West News Bureau, a collaboration between Boise State Public Radio, Wyoming Public Media, Nevada Public Radio, KUNR in Nevada, KUNC in Northern Colorado, KANW in New Mexico, Colorado Public Radio and KJZZ in Arizona as well as NPR, with support from affiliate newsrooms across the region. Funding for the Mountain West News Bureau is provided in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and Eric and Wendy Schmidt.

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