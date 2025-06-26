As measles cases rise in Utah, vaccination is the best prevention

In the last week, state health officials have confirmed 5 measles cases in Utah.

“Measles is probably the most contagious disease that we have when you're looking at all the vaccine-preventable diseases, including COVID, flu, mumps, rubella, tetanus, diphtheria, pertussis," said Rich Lakin, the immunization director for the Utah Department of Health and Human Services. "And that's why it's so hard to contain, and the best prevention is vaccination.”

Lakin says measles symptoms include fever, red eyes, and spots.

“And then complications, depending on the individual. ... It could also lead to some inflammation in the brain – that's where measles becomes high risk,” Lakin said.

Lakin said both adults and children are vulnerable to infection, but vaccination with the MMR or "measles, mumps, rubella" vaccine effectively protects against the measles.

“One dose of MMR vaccine is 93% effective, and two doses are 97% effective at reducing measles. Whether you're not getting it, or the severity of it," Lakin said.

The CDC recommends a first dose at 12-15 months old and a second dose at 4-6 years old. The vaccine is required for school entry across the United States.

“Parents can claim an exemption if they want for their child," Lakin said. "So, in Utah, we have three options: personal, religious, and then we have medical. Medical requires a doctor's note. Personal, religious, is just something that a parent can claim.”

Allison Buttenheim is a behavioral scientist studying infectious disease prevention at the University of Pennsylvania. She said childhood vaccine requirements are determined at the state level.

“When it's easier to get exemptions, there are more exempted kids. When there are more exempted kids, there are more unvaccinated or under-vaccinated kids, and pretty obviously, when there are under- or unvaccinated kids, there are more outbreaks,” Buttenheim said.

Still, Buttenheim said, most Americans agree when it comes to childhood vaccination.

“79% of Americans support childhood vaccine requirements. Like, what other issue do 79% of Americans agree on? And 91% believe routine child vaccines are safe.”

Lakin said outbreaks usually drive up immunizations. An outbreak is defined as 3 or more related infections.

“The state has purchased a number of MMR vaccines, and we've sent those to our local health departments to have those on hands,” Lakin said.

Information on the status of measles in Utah, including exposure locations, symptom descriptions, and vaccine information, is available on the Utah Department of Health and Human Services website.