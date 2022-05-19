A truck crashes in Garden City at an accident-prone T-intersection

A semitractor-trailer crashed in in Garden City on Tuesday after failing to negotiate the T-intersection at U.S. 89 and Bear Lake Boulevard.

On Tuesday morning around 6 a.m., the semi was headed out of Logan Canyon towards Garden City. According to Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cade Brenchley, the driver said his brakes were functioning fine near the runaway truck ramp — a 3.4 million cable system located roughly a mile from the intersection — but turned “spongy and soft” a half mile later. Brenchley said those characteristics are typical of overly hot brake pads.

The truck, carrying around 40,000 pounds of bottled water, tried to make a left turn at the intersection, rolled on its side and slid to a halt.

Rich County Sheriff Dale Stacey there were no fatalities, no injuries nor any property damage reported during Tuesday’s incident. Stacey said it marked at least the sixth crash at the intersection in the last handful of years. Read the rest of the story at hjnews.com.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.