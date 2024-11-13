Trump names former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard for director of national intelligence

Updated November 13, 2024 at 16:17 PM ET

President-elect Donald Trump has nominated Tulsi Gabbard, who has criticized American engagements abroad, to serve as director of national intelligence.

The former Democratic congresswoman from Hawaii has shifted her political allegiance in recent years, going from a candidate for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020 to a stalwart Trump supporter and conservative media personality.

If confirmed for the role, Gabbard would oversee all 18 of the nation's intelligence agencies.

In a statement Wednesday, Trump highlighted Gabbard's background as a former Democrat, saying, "she has broad support" from both political parties. Her political turn means she's not likely to gain support from Democrats.

"I know Tulsi will bring the fearless spirit that has defined her illustrious career to our Intelligence Community, championing our Constitutional Rights, and securing Peace through Strength," he said." "Tulsi will make us all proud!"

In filling top posts, Trump has now chosen several figures better known for their loyalty to him than for their national security credentials. That includes his nomination on Tuesday of Pete Hegseth for secretary of defense. Hegseth, a Fox News host and veteran of the Army National Guard, has been a vocal defender of Trump's but has no senior military or national security experience.

Gabbard was the first Hindu elected to the House of Representatives in 2012. She's also a combat veteran and a former Lieutenant Colonel in the Army Reserve.

As director of national intelligence, Gabbard would play a leading role in helping shape Trump's international playbook. She comes to the job having already been critical of President Biden's response to the ongoing conflicts around the world.

"This administration has us facing multiple wars on multiple fronts in regions around the world and closer to the brink of nuclear war than we ever have been before," she said while stumping for Trump at a campaign rally, adding it was one of "the main reasons" she was backing Trump this year.

"I am confident that his first task will be to do the work to walk us back from the brink of war," she added.

She has criticized Biden's support of Ukraine in its war against Russia. And as a member of the House, Gabbard was a vocal critic of the Obama administration's intervention in the war in Syria. She drew backlash in 2017 for visiting with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, who has been accused of myriad human rights abuses throughout the war.

Gabbard isn't the only Democrat-turned-Republican now in Trump's orbit. He's gotten support from Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who ran as an independent in the presidential race before ultimately dropping out and endorsing Trump.

Kennedy, who comes from a family with deep ties to the Democratic Party, has told NPR he is being considered for a role in Trump's administration, focused on health policy.

But Trump's pick of Gabbard comes as part of a slew of recent staff picks — several of whom will join the administration having previously held elected office.

Copyright 2024 NPR