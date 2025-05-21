Here's what's in the GOP megabill that's just passed the House

Updated May 22, 2025 at 12:38 PM MDT

House Republicans have passed their massive bill to enact the heart of President Trump's domestic agenda, overcoming deep divisions inside the party to advance legislation that would cut trillions of dollars in taxes while scaling back safety net programs such as Medicaid and SNAP.

The final vote was 215-214.

"Today the House has passed generational, truly nation-shaping legislation to reduce spending and permanently lower taxes for families and job creators, secure the border, unleash American energy dominance, restore peace through strength and make government work more efficiently and effectively for all Americans," House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., said after the vote. "House Democrats voted against all of that."

The legislation aims to satisfy competing demands from fiscal hawks looking to reduce the deficit to blue state Republicans looking to lock in more favorable taxes for their constituents.

The Thursday vote followed a day of near-constant negotiations within the GOP. The talks included a White House meeting between Trump, Johnson and several holdouts and skeptics.

Trump celebrated the vote in a Thursday morning post on his social media site, Truth Social.

"This is arguably the most significant piece of Legislation that will ever be signed in the History of our Country!" Trump wrote before detailing some of elements of the bill. "Great job by Speaker Mike Johnson, and the House Leadership, and thank you to every Republican who voted YES on this Historic Bill! Now, it's time for our friends in the United States Senate to get to work, and send this Bill to my desk AS SOON AS POSSIBLE! There is no time to waste."

Johnson entered the vote needing near unanimous support from his members for the bill to pass. House passage is one step in a lengthy process. Republicans still face more challenges in the Senate where lawmakers have already signaled reservations about key elements of the plan.

The sweeping piece of legislation runs more than 1,000 pages long. Here's a brief look at some of the key elements inside the latest version:

Extending the Trump tax cuts

The Republican plan calls for roughly $3.8 trillion in tax cuts — the bulk of which would come by extending the 2017 Trump tax cuts. Those cuts are due to expire at the end of the year, so without an extension, most households would see their taxes go up.

No taxes on tips or overtime

The bill includes temporary changes designed to make good on several of Trump's campaign pledges, including no taxes on overtime earned between 2026 and 2028. The plan would also allow Americans to deduct interest on car loans — but only if the car is made in the U.S. It would increase the child tax credit to $2,500 until 2028 — but only for people with Social Security numbers. After that, it would drop to $2,000 and grow with inflation. It would allow for a higher standard deduction through 2028, and to deliver on Trump's pledge not to tax Social Security benefits, the bill would allow for an extra $4,000 deduction for people over the age of 65, but it phases out for people at higher incomes.

More SALT

One of the thorniest issues during negotiations has been the state and local tax deduction, also known as SALT. The deduction is hugely important to a small number of GOP lawmakers from blue states with high taxes, such as California and New York. The 2017 tax cuts capped the SALT deduction at $10,000. The House plan would lift the cap to $40,000 for married couples with incomes up to $500,000.

Work requirements for Medicaid

The bill includes several proposed changes to Medicaid — the joint federal/state health care program for low-income, elderly and disabled Americans. It has remained one of the most divisive issues throughout GOP negotiations, but lawmakers argue that changes introduced by the bill will bring in hundreds of billions in necessary savings through the introduction of new work requirements. Beginning at the end of 2026, childless adults without disabilities would be required to work 80 hours per month to qualify for benefits.

The legislation also zeroes in on what Republicans characterize as "waste fraud and abuse" within the program by shifting the enrollment period from once a year to every six months and adding additional income and residency verifications for enrolled individuals.

Changes to SNAP

The Republican legislation also outlines reforms for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, known as SNAP, which benefits more than 40 million low-income Americans. The bill increases the amount states contribute to the program and mandates work requirements for able-bodied SNAP enrollees who don't have dependents. Independent estimates suggest these changes could result in many people losing coverage. Like with Medicaid talks, some Republican lawmakers have pushed back against massive changes to SNAP given its wide reach and the millions enrolled in the program.

Lift the debt ceiling

The House bill would raise the nation's debt limit by $4 trillion. Lifting the debt limit doesn't authorize new spending. Instead, it allows the government to pay for programs that Congress has already authorized. If the cap isn't lifted and the government can't meet its obligations, then it will be at risk of default – a scenario that economists say would be catastrophic not just for the U.S., but the global financial system as a whole. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has told Congress that without action, the U.S. will run out of money to pay its bills as soon as August, which means the clock is ticking.

Ending breaks for clean energy

One way Republicans plan to pay for the tax cuts in the bill is by dramatically scaling back many of the tax credits for clean energy passed as part of former President Joe Biden's Inflation Reduction Act. The bill ends the $7,500 credit for buying an electric car, and also phases out credits for producing or investing in renewable energy sources such as solar and wind.

Beefing up border security

Changes to border enforcement and immigration policy are a key part of the spending bill. It allocates $46.5 billion toward completing Trump's border wall. It also allots $5 billion for Customs and Border Protection facilities and more than $6 billion to hire and retain more agents and officers. The legislation also invests in upgraded technology for screenings and surveillance of U.S. borders.

New immigration fees

For the first time in U.S. history, the legislation puts a price tag on applying for asylum, proposing a fee of $1,000. It's one of a handful of new or increased fees for immigration services. The bill would also create a $550 charge for work authorization applications with renewal every six months. It additionally assigns a $3,500 fee for sponsoring unaccompanied children without legal status, a $1,000 charge for undocumented individuals paroled into the U.S. and a $500 fee for those applying for temporary protected status.

A student loan overhaul

The Republican plan would cut $330 billion from the student loan system by scrapping several existing repayment options, including the Biden-era SAVE program that based payments on income and household size. It replaces them with a new, standard repayment plan and an income-based plan Republicans call their "Repayment Assistance Plan."

The bill also includes changes to the Pell Grant program for low-income students. Republicans want to increase the definition of full-time college attendance, which is required for students to receive the maximum Pell amount, to 30 credit hours per year. They also plan to require that Pell students be enrolled at least half-time, or 15 credit hours per year, to qualify. An analysis by the National College Attainment Network found that the changes could ultimately result in less aid for many students.

