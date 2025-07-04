At least 24 dead in catastrophic Texas flooding. Rescue efforts underway

Updated July 5, 2025 at 2:09 AM MDT

At least 24 people are dead following flooding that slammed Texas Hill Country early Friday morning, according to state officials.

At least 20 girls from a Christian summer camp next to the Guadalupe River remain missing. Officials said some of those campers may be stranded and unable to call for help.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott said during a news conference Friday night that the state is committing all the necessary resources to continue with a search and rescue mission, including members of the Texas National Guard and state troopers.

The governor issued a disaster declaration for several counties in the state's area known as the Hill Country, about 70 miles north of San Antonio.

Gov. Abbott said search and rescue missions will continue "in the darkness of the night…seeking for anybody who is not accounted for." He added: "This is a 24/7 effort."

At least 237 people have been rescued so far — the majority of them were rescued by helicopters. Texas officials say some of the areas affected remain without power or internet access.

Michel Fortier/AP / The San Antonio Express-News / The San Antonio Express-News Damaged vehicles and debris are seen roped off near the banks of the Guadalupe River after flooding in Ingram, Texas, Friday, July 4, 2025.

At an earlier briefing, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said more than 500 responders and 14 helicopters were deployed to find anyone who is trapped in the inundated area.

"We have deployed a number of personnel to multiple locations throughout the Texas Hill Country to assist with search and rescue efforts," Patrick said, noting that the region is popular for summer camps, including one for hundreds of girls. He said state efforts' emphasis Friday is to locate unaccounted teenagers.

"Within 45 minutes, the Guadalupe River rose 26 feet and it was a destructive flood — taking property and sadly lives," Patrick said. He added that the region got 12 inches or more of rain per hour.

The situation may still get worse. Sheriff Larry Leitha said authorities believe the number of fatalities could grow.

"This is probably going to be a couple of days' process," Leitha said during the press conference.

Eric Gay / AP / AP People are reunited at a reunification center after flash flooding hit the area, Friday, July 4, 2025, in Ingram, Texas.

At a elementary school in Kerrville, TX, which served as a reunification center, hundreds of people waited for news from their relatives. Some parents were able to meet with their children, but some have yet to hear from their kids.

That's the case of Tanya Powell. Her 21 year old daughter Ella Rose was still missing. "She was near the camp at a house with three of their friends, they are college seniors in San Antonio. They were here for the weekend and we lost touch with them about 4 a.m. and haven't gotten any word from them," Powell said.

One of the summer camps affected, Camp Mystic, is an all-girls Christian summer camp that has been operating in the area for nearly 100 years.

Christopher Lee/AP / The San Antonio Express-News / The San Antonio Express-News First responders deploy boats along the Guadalupe River after deadly flooding on Friday, July 4, 2025, in Kerrville, Texas.

On Friday, the National Weather Service issued a hazard weather warning. In a statement, the NWS warned, "Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible." The agency said an additional 1 to 3 inches of rain could fall across the region, but that "isolated spots in the Hill Country could see up to 5 inches."

The NWS explained the extreme rainfall is being caused by a moist tropical airmass combined with a slow moving storm system in counties across south central Texas.

Kerr County officials said the Guadalupe River, which runs through the region, is currently cresting at 39 feet or more — up from about 3 feet before the rainfall.

Judge Rob Kelly signed a declaration of disaster, following the devastation to property and loss of life left behind by the severe weather storm.

"Suffice it today this has been a very devastating and deadly flood," Kelly said during a Friday morning press conference.

Kelly's office said damages will be monumental to both public infrastructure and private properties, with estimates impossible to determine until floodwaters recede.

Copyright 2025 NPR