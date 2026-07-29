Oregon is on track for its worst wildfire season yet

ONTARIO, Ore. - More than a million acres of land have now burned across central and eastern Oregon, putting the state on track for another record wildfire season.

Thirty four major fires are burning largely on public range lands from near Bend, east of the Cascade Mountains to the Idaho state line. Dense smoke is blanketing the region and air quality advisories are in effect in the Boise, Idaho-metropolitan area, which is home to more than 700,000 people.

In Oregon, officials are cautioning the public to stay vigilant as it's still early in the fire season. Most of these fires are burning at lower altitudes. They say the higher altitude forests are also vulnerable going into August and September as much of the state recorded its lowest snowpack on record last winter.

"We're holding our breath right now that the weather conditions will moderate though that's not looking likely," says Larry O'Neill, the state's climatologist at Oregon State University.

Most of these fast-moving range fires were ignited by a recent lightning storm that brought little or no rain and strong winds that fanned the flames. Thousands of people have been forced to evacuate from small towns across central and eastern Oregon, where ranchers are also racing to move their cattle to safety.

The fires are remote, but they're burning people's livelihoods

Rick Vetter / Smoke from the Second Flat Fire threatening Burns, Oregon.

Near the Coleman Creek Fire, which is threatening the tiny cattle ranching town of Harper, the smoke is thick and acrid. At a roadblock on U.S. Highway 20, resident Mary Thompson and her rancher fiancé looked up as a smoke plume covered the brown grass and sage brush hills.

"It's hard, it's really hard," Thompson says.

She's frustrated that news and social media coverage often treats these rural fires as if there's nothing much out here to burn. This is our livelihood, she says. A lot of folks around here are chipping in and moving cattle around to get them out of the way, she adds, and opening up their homes until the fires are under control.

"But I don't know what they're going to do once the fires are over with, 'cause there won't be any grounds to feed 'em," Thompson says.

They'll now have to buy expensive hay. Beef ranchers locally rely almost entirely on federal public land for grazing.

"You almost cry," Thompson says. "So far, I haven't heard of anybody losing any cattle yet."

Right now, local ranchers are just focused on fighting the massive fires, chewing across hundreds of square miles of remote and rugged terrain. They're part of Oregon's rural fire brigades and are responding to the blazes alongside state and federal crews.

Rural highways are being closed with little warning

Terry and Kara Barnes are stuck for now in Harper at Coleman's service station. They were camping nearby at the Owyhee Reservoir and cut their vacation short to try to get home to western Oregon. With the smoke and heat relentless outside, they welcomed a cold beer in front of the swamp cooler.

"We've certainly never been trapped where we couldn't go home," Terry Barnes says.

They'll now have to drive hours around these fast-moving range fires. Highways and the one freeway, Interstate 84, linking eastern Oregon to the coast have been closing on and off with little warning.

Talk to Kara Barnes and it's clear patience is wearing thin after weeks of smoke.

Kirk Siegler / Dense smoke from the Oregon wildfires has prompted air quality advisories in nearby Boise, Idaho.

"I am curious how we as a state are fighting our fires," she says.

The retired couple also worked for decades in the timber industry. And they echo a common criticism here in conservative rural Oregon alleging public lands can be mismanaged.

"We should be more diligent about being on a fire immediately when it starts," Kara says.

But wildfire resources are currently stretched from here to Minnesota. Next door in Idaho, the National Interagency Fire Center recently went to its highest preparedness level , meaning if another major fire ignites out here there won't be enough federal resources available to respond.

Politics and climate change are both in focus

The Western fires are also burning in the wake of major cuts in funding and staffing at federal public lands agencies. Some 10,000 Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management jobs, including wildfire prevention staff, were cut by President Trump's DOGE team since last year.

It's also getting hotter and drier due to human-caused climate change.

"When you get these warmer temperatures, basically the atmosphere just sucks all the moisture out of the landscape much quicker after winter, like during spring and summer," says Larry O'Neill, the state climatologist.

O'Neill says this is what's happening from eastern Oregon to Western Europe right now where in June it started looking as dry as it would normally be in late August. He says there appears to be no reprieve in the immediate forecast for weeks. That means the dreaded smoke advisories and the 'Go Now' emergency evacuation texts will likely continue.

Authorities used a school bus to evacuate Catherine Randall and her neighbors from the small town of Huntington, Oregon, which is being threatened by the Tartar Fire.

"I just grabbed my computer and a couple other things. I figure you know you take a quick look around and it's either going to be there when you get back or it's not," Randall says.

Randall is trying to stay positive. She's enjoying the evenings where the smoke turns the moon deep red. At least it's partially blocking the sun, which keeps the heat down a little in the afternoons, she added.

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