5 DSA candidates are elected to the House in a historic night for their movement

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In a historic night for the Democratic Socialists of America, a record number of candidates endorsed by the organization and its local chapters were elected to the House of Representatives.

The results grow the organization's presence on Capitol Hill, bringing to Congress a bloc of lawmakers who will now look to translate their electoral success into policy wins that push the Democratic Party further to the left.

At least five DSA candidates in reliably blue congressional districts have won their races, according to race calls by the Associated Press. They are Darializa Avila Chevalier and Claire Valdez in New York; Melat Kiros in Colorado; Donavan McKinney in Michigan; and Chris Rabb in Pennsylvania.

Their victories follow a fiercely competitive primary cycle, where DSA candidates rode to victory by championing economic populist policies like universal healthcare and childcare, as well as more polarizing stances, such as abolishing Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Throughout the primaries, candidates endorsed by the group were unafraid to criticize or break with Democratic leadership, challenging sitting incumbents or competing against establishment picks.

That included Kiros, who defeated Rep. Diana DeGette — a 15-term incumbent and member of the Congressional Progressive Caucus — in Colorado's 1st Congressional District in July. Just days earlier, Chevalier delivered a major upset in New York's 13th Congressional District, narrowly defeating Adriano Espaillat, the influential chair of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus.

On top of emphasizing a core value set aimed at bettering the working class, many DSA candidates tapped into voter frustrations with the larger political system. Candidates swore off campaign donations from corporations and pro-Israel lobbying groups. They fiercely condemned the war in Gaza and called for the U.S. to stop supplying Israel with military aid.

While the DSA's platform energized some voters on the left, it also became a prominent attack line for Republicans, who sought to paint the broader Democratic Party as too extreme and link more moderate candidates to democratic socialist figures like New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.

The DSA is not a registered political party, but with Tuesday's victories, the number of DSA members in the House is on track to more than triple when the new Congress is seated in January. Currently just two sitting lawmakers — Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., and Ocasio-Cortez — are members of the organization.

It's a small, albeit growing coalition, but one that could complicate the legislative agenda of Democrats if they succeed in winning back the House. In a new Congress where Democrats have only a thin majority, the bloc could wield outsize influence. If Democrats can win a broader majority, their influence could prove more limited.

The upcoming vote for House speaker may serve as an early test. If Democrats win the House, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., is poised to be elected the nation's first Black speaker. Currently, none of the incoming members with DSA endorsements has committed to supporting Jeffries.

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