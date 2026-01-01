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With just two days left in our fund drive, we need your help now to reach our goal! These funds enable UPR to operate as we build a sustainable future together without federal funding. Make a difference today by DONATING NOW!

Andrea Brandley

Senior education analyst at the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute