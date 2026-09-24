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Both Sides of the Aisle

Education in Utah with Andrea Brandley

By Natalie Gochnour,
John DougallAndrea Brandley
Published September 24, 2026 at 10:05 AM MDT
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The Both Sides of the Aisle logo is blue on one side and red on the other.

Both Sides of the Aisle—Natalie Gochnour and John Dougall interview Andrea Brandley, senior education analyst at the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute. They discuss her background, how education benefits both individuals and society, how Utah ranks against other states, disparities in education outcomes, reading proficiency, the importance of play in school, and how to improve Utah's education system. They also discuss the integration of artificial intelligence in schools, the price of higher education, the diminished appeal of postsecondary degrees, whether education spending should be seen as an investment, Utah's shrinking school-age population, and the importance of research universities.

Both Sides of the Aisle is produced by Anthony Scoma.

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Both Sides of the Aisle Utah EducationPublic EducationArtificial IntelligenceHigher educationEducation Funding
Natalie Gochnour
See stories by Natalie Gochnour
John Dougall
See stories by John Dougall
Andrea Brandley
See stories by Andrea Brandley