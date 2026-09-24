Education in Utah with Andrea Brandley

Both Sides of the Aisle—Natalie Gochnour and John Dougall interview Andrea Brandley, senior education analyst at the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute. They discuss her background, how education benefits both individuals and society, how Utah ranks against other states, disparities in education outcomes, reading proficiency, the importance of play in school, and how to improve Utah's education system. They also discuss the integration of artificial intelligence in schools, the price of higher education, the diminished appeal of postsecondary degrees, whether education spending should be seen as an investment, Utah's shrinking school-age population, and the importance of research universities.

Both Sides of the Aisle is produced by Anthony Scoma.