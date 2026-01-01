Angela Kocherga
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The Biden administration is moving forward with a controversial plan to build a new section of wall on the U.S.-Mexico border. The move comes amid another surge in migration on the southern border.
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Animal rights activists on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border are advocating for a giraffe named Benito who's living in a park in Juarez, Mexico to be moved to a proper zoo or wildlife sanctuary.
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Some migrants who traveled thousands of miles to the U.S-Mexico border brought their dogs but had to give them up after crossing. A woman in El Paso is working to reunite animals and owners.
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Since the U.S. shut the door to most Venezuelans who cross the U.S.-Mexico border to seek asylum, thousands are stranded in Mexico, camped out on the banks of the Rio Grande.