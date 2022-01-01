© 2022 Utah Public Radio
Katie Umphlett skiing in the mountains.

Katie Umphlett

Reporter

Katie is originally from Colorado and earned her BA in International Affairs from CU Boulder. She moved to Washington, DC to obtain her MA in Conflict Resolution from Georgetown University. While living in DC she worked for USAID, the Department of State, and Congress where she specialized in environmental policy. She relocated to Utah to be closer to the mountains and her family. She is a lover of our Public Lands and has camped, hiked and biked through over half of the U.S. National Parks. She is committed to bringing stories about important Utah policies to UPR listeners.