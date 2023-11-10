© 2023 Utah Public Radio
A graphic shows two doors opening to let people in.
A Warm Welcome

A Warm Welcome: Homelessness and employment

By Richard West
Published November 10, 2023 at 12:30 PM MST
Two people holding a papercut heart
Kelly Sikkema, Photographer
/
Unsplash

Have you ever heard people who are unhoused 'just don't want to work' or should 'get a job'? Well, you might be surprised to know how many do. A recent study by the University of Chicago in 2021 found that approximately 53% of people residing in shelters were employed and that 40% of people living unsheltered were employed when they were observed as homeless.

While employment can be helpful, it doesn’t mean someone can’t also experience homelessness. Every person’s situation is different and requires unique solutions; providing pathways to sustainable employment can be an effective way to help people achieve housing security. It’s an important goal for individuals to attain a job that interests them and also pays life-sustaining wages.

Richard West
