A Warm Welcome: Homelessness and employment

Have you ever heard people who are unhoused 'just don't want to work' or should 'get a job'? Well, you might be surprised to know how many do. A recent study by the University of Chicago in 2021 found that approximately 53% of people residing in shelters were employed and that 40% of people living unsheltered were employed when they were observed as homeless.

While employment can be helpful, it doesn’t mean someone can’t also experience homelessness. Every person’s situation is different and requires unique solutions; providing pathways to sustainable employment can be an effective way to help people achieve housing security. It’s an important goal for individuals to attain a job that interests them and also pays life-sustaining wages.