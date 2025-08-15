Owners want to rebuild destroyed bars and restaurant on Behind the Headlines

At 9 a.m. on Friday, Salt Lake Tribune reporters Robert Gehrke, Emily Anderson Stern and Brock Marchant join host UPR’s Tom Williams to talk about the week’s top stories, including owners saying they want to rebuild after 3 Salt Lake City bars and a restaurant are destroyed in a fire.

Every Friday at 9:00 a.m., stream "Behind the Headlines" at upr.org or tune in to Utah Public Radio for the broadcast. Join the live conversation this week by email to upraccess@gmail.com.

LINKS:

