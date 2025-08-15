© 2025 Utah Public Radio
Behind the Headlines

Owners want to rebuild destroyed bars and restaurant on Behind the Headlines

By Tom Williams
Published August 15, 2025 at 4:33 PM MDT
A destroyed storefront is missing a rooftop and trash is scattered across the sidewalk.
Francisco Kjolseth
/
The Salt Lake Tribune
A fast moving fire on Monday on Main Street in Salt Lake City causes catastrophic damage to the businesses of London Belle, Whiskey Street, White Horse and Los Tapatios, Tuesday, August 12, 2025.

At 9 a.m. on Friday, Salt Lake Tribune reporters Robert Gehrke, Emily Anderson Stern and Brock Marchant join host UPR’s Tom Williams to talk about the week’s top stories, including owners saying they want to rebuild after 3 Salt Lake City bars and a restaurant are destroyed in a fire.

Every Friday at 9:00 a.m., stream "Behind the Headlines" at upr.org or tune in to Utah Public Radio for the broadcast. Join the live conversation this week by email to upraccess@gmail.com.

LINKS:

Tags
Behind the Headlines Behind the HeadlinesFire DangerUtah politicsUPR
Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
