Owners want to rebuild destroyed bars and restaurant on Behind the Headlines
At 9 a.m. on Friday, Salt Lake Tribune reporters Robert Gehrke, Emily Anderson Stern and Brock Marchant join host UPR’s Tom Williams to talk about the week’s top stories, including owners saying they want to rebuild after 3 Salt Lake City bars and a restaurant are destroyed in a fire.
Every Friday at 9:00 a.m., stream "Behind the Headlines" at upr.org or tune in to Utah Public Radio for the broadcast. Join the live conversation this week by email to upraccess@gmail.com.
LINKS:
- Here’s why dozens of North Ogden residents are out of their homes, as Willard Peak Fire burns
- ‘Do the right thing’: Utah Senate president who intervened in child rape case must resign, Democratic senator says
- Former congressional candidate to lead Utah’s Planned Parenthood as health care group goes on offense
- ‘Hottest vibes in SLC’: Owners say they want to rebuild after 3 SLC bars and restaurant destroyed in fire