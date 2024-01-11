© 2024 Utah Public Radio
A graphic shows two doors opening to let people in.
A Warm Welcome

A Warm Welcome: Utah's five goals

By Richard West
Published January 11, 2024 at 1:12 PM MST
Two hands holding a paper heart
Kelly Sikkema, Photographer
/
Unsplash

Utah’s Plan to Address Homelessness has five goals:

Increase accessible and affordable permanent housing opportunities for people experiencing homelessness across the state.

Increase access to and availability of supportive services and case management for people experiencing and at risk of homelessness.

Expand homeless prevention efforts by increasing coordination, resources and affordable housing opportunities.

Target housing resources and supportive services to people experiencing unsheltered homelessness.

Promote alignment and coordination across multiple systems of care to support people experiencing and at risk of homelessness.

Resources are available to combat homelessness in Utah, from warming centers, domestic violence shelters, food pantries and support services. Learn more about the resources in your community and consider volunteering.

