Behind the Headlines

Statewide book bans and more on Behind the Headlines

By Tom Williams
Published April 26, 2024 at 11:41 AM MDT
Librarian Debbie Montgomery adds books to school library shelves at Desert Sky Elementary in Eagle Mountain on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023. The Utah State Board of Education is still determining how the state's new book ban law can be applied retroactively. But a plan drafted this week offers a glimpse into how the process could work.
Francisco Kjolseth
/
The Salt Lake Tribune
Librarian Debbie Montgomery adds books to school library shelves at Desert Sky Elementary in Eagle Mountain on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023. The Utah State Board of Education is still determining how the state's new book ban law can be applied retroactively. But a plan drafted this week offers a glimpse into how the process could work.

School districts await a statewide book ban list as Utah plans to retroactively enforce a new law. Salt Lake City School District pauses a plan to train all students on what restrooms they can use. Also will — and should — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saint ever ‘seal’ same-sex couples in temples? See what members think.

Tribune reporters Carmen Nesbitt, Michael Lee and Tamarra Kemsley, along with news columnist Robert Gehrke join to talk about the week’s top stories, including school districts awaiting a statewide book ban list as Utah plans to retroactively enforce a new law.

Behind the Headlines
Tom Williams
Tom Williams
