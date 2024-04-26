Statewide book bans and more on Behind the Headlines

School districts await a statewide book ban list as Utah plans to retroactively enforce a new law. Salt Lake City School District pauses a plan to train all students on what restrooms they can use. Also will — and should — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saint ever ‘seal’ same-sex couples in temples? See what members think.

