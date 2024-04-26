Popular Logan hiking trail near Utah State will remain fenced off

A popular hiking trail near Utah State University will remain closed after Logan city officials said an agreement couldn’t be reached with nearby landowners that put up a fence and blocked the trail in recent months.

In a news release Friday, Logan City said its attorney and parks and recreation director had “multiple conversations” with the nearby homeowners in the hopes of reopening a stretch of trail near the Utah State campus, but the talks have not been successful.

“Unfortunately, we were not able to reach a resolution at this time and we are no longer in discussions,” the Logan officials said. “We ask the public to respect private property.”

The fences, which were put up earlier this year, block a trail that connects USU to the nearby Logan Island neighborhood. The blockages divert people to a sidewalk along 400 North, walk through a USU parking lot and hike down a steep path to reconnect to the trail system.

Earlier this month, Logan Mayor Holly Daines said in an email the city has discussed various solutions with the property owners — Kay and Joseph Sorenson — and would continue the talks. Friday’s news release indicates those talks have failed.

A phone call to the Sorensons was not returned on Friday.

County property records and maps can’t clearly say whether or not the Sorensons own the blocked strip of land. The blocked trail is adjacent to an old canal and the county recorder’s office found no deed exists for that strip of land.

Mark Lunt, a Logan resident and longtime advocate for its trail system, believes the Sorensons don’t own the land, but it’s difficult to say that for certain.

Lunt said Friday that he knows the ordeal has been frustrating for all involved, but he hopes all parties, “work to find a win-win solution in order to re-open the trail that has been used by the public for over 100 years.”