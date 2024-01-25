A Warm Welcome: Volunteering

Studies show that volunteering helps our communities and boosts individual self-confidence, self-esteem, and overall life satisfaction. When we give back to our communities, we give back to ourselves. You may be able to find your purpose through volunteering and becoming part of something greater than yourself. For instance, if you’re retired, new to the community or are looking to strengthen existing connections with friends, family or coworkers, helping others can give your life new meaning and keep you mentally stimulated.

The WAB Warming Center welcomes volunteers for any time they can provide. Go to wabwarmingcenter.org to find out how to get involved.